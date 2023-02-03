Lionel Messi to play 2026 World Cup? How's his equation with Kylian Mbappe at PSG? Know Details

Follow us on Image Source : AP Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is unsure about his future playing for Argentina in the 2026 World Cup, but he wants the current head coach Lionel Scaloni to continue leading the team until then. Although Messi, who is 35 years old, led Argentina to the World Cup title in Qatar, he is not sure if he will play in the next edition when he is 39 years old.

In an interview with the newspaper Olé, Messi mentioned that his age may make it challenging to play in another World Cup and that it will depend on various factors. However, he expressed his desire to play in next year's Copa America to defend Argentina's title.

Another World Cup?

"I love playing soccer, I love what I do and while I am feeling well and feel I am fit and continue to enjoy it, I will do it. But it seems to be too much until the next World Cup. I have to see where my career goes, and what I will do. It depends on many things." Messi believes that Scaloni is very important for the national team and his extension as the head coach should be negotiated. "He is very important for the national team. To continue with this process would be spectacular." Messi said.

Equation With Mbappe and PSG Return

When asked about his return to his club Paris Saint Germain after winning the World Cup, Messi stated that he did not have deep discussions with his teammate Kylian Mbappé. He mentioned that after losing the 2014 World Cup final, he didn't want to talk about it and that there is no problem with Mbappé.

"One doesn't want to speak and bring the topic of the final," Messi said, recalling his own experience after losing the 2014 World Cup final to Germany in Brazil. "I was also on the other side, I lost a World Cup final and I didn't want to talk about it. Truth is there is no problem with Kylian, quite on the contrary," Messi said.

Messi will play for Argentina in friendlies scheduled in Buenos Aires in March to celebrate the team's third World Cup title with the fans.

