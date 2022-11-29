Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo to feature in FIFA World Cup 2030!

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ronaldo & Messi to return for FIFA World Cup 2030

Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi will return for FIFA World Cup 2023, yes, you read it right. We are probably not seeing the last of Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Both the legends are competing for the ultimate glory, the World Cup. Both Messi & Ronaldo are playing their 5th World Cup and probably their last one. Cristiano had been very candid in the Piers Morgan interview and he accepted the fact that his body might not support him till the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The entire generation has been very lucky to witness the heroics of Ronaldo & Messi on the soccer pitch, but this will not be the last time that we are witnessing them on the grandest stage of them all. According to a report by The Telegraph, Saudi Arabia is trying extremely hard and might push their bid to host the 2030 edition of the FIFA World Cup. It is believed that they will make sure that both Messi & Ronaldo are by their side and they help them to acquire the hosting rights. A few reports (if true) also suggested that Saudi Arabia has struck an agreement with Paris Saint German (PSG) stalwart Lionel Messi which is worth £25 million annually and will require him to promote tourism in the country.

Image Source : APCristiano Ronaldo in action

On the other hand, Ronaldo, post his exit from the English Premier League (EPL) franchise Manchester United is expecting a bid from the gulf state. In the Piers Morgan interview, Ronaldo accepted that he had an offer from the gulf nation during the summer transfer window, but he turned it down. As of now, Ronaldo is operating as a free agent and his club aspirations continue to remain unknown. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have scripted history in the ongoing World Cup. Ronaldo became the first man to score in five FIFA World Cups, whereas Lionel Messi, following his goal against Saudi Arabia became the first Argentina player to score in four editions of the World Cup.

Image Source : PTILionel Messi in action

