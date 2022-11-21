FIFA 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi's iconic picture has meaning, here's what it stands for

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi's iconic picture

FIFA 2022: The entire world came to a standstill when both Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi dropped a historic picture on their social media handles. The frame shot by Annie Leibovitz for Louis Vuitton has got the entire world talking. Both soccer legends who are also referred to as GOATs (Greatest of All Time) came together just before the FIFA World Cup and shared a frame that will be etched in history. There is always a rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo's fans, but the picture certainly cements the fact that both of them share the halo of greatness.

Both Messi & Ronaldo who represent Argentina & Portugal are playing their fifth soccer World Cup and this might be the end of the road for them. Messi has always been hailed as someone who was born into soccer. On the other hand, it is Cristiano Ronaldo, who through his sheer hardwork and labour has transformed himself into a mean machine. Recently in an interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo, the Portugal great said that he doesn't see himself playing another World Cup.

The meaning of the legendary frame

Leo Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo, have shared the picture with the caption that reads 'Victory is a state of mind'. The 'LV briefcase' on which the chess board is stationed that keeps both the greats hooked dates back to the 2018 World Cup in which the trophy was presented. The chess position that we see in the final picture comes from a real game played between world champion Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura in 2017. What's interesting is the fact that the game ended up in a draw. This cements the fact that both Ronaldo & Messi are equally good. This is their fifth World Cup and they are yet to kiss the trophy.

Surprisingly, the greats whose feats on the soccer pitch are legendary are yet to win the World Cup. Over the years, both Messi & Ronaldo have earned numerous accolades. They certainly don't chase records, but leave no stone unturned to outplay each other. Both Messi and Ronaldo, in their capacity have accepted the fact that they are humbled to share the stage on the highest level and everytime they speak about each other, it is only mutual respect. The soccer greats with time have redefined the El Clásico rivalry which features both Real Madrid & Barcelona FC. Though Messi has moved to Paris Saint German (PSG) and Ronaldo to Manchester United (ManU), but whenever El Clásico is mentioned, they become a topic of debate. Both Messi & Ronaldo will look forward to the ongoing World Cup and want to lift the trophy. Certainly, victory is a state of mind, isn't it?

