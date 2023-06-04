Karim Benzema to part ways with Real Madrid after 14 years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Karim Benzama

Real Madrid star footballer Karim Benzema will part ways with the club after his contract ends this season, the club confirmed the news on Sunday. The club said it reached an agreement with the French striker to “put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable” stint which started 14 years ago.

Benzema had been with Madrid since 2009 and has played for 14 seasons with the club. He will leave when his contract expires this month. Moreover, he is likely to sign for the Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

"Real Madrid C.F. and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable time as a player for our club," Madrid said in a statement.

"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism, and he has represented the values of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future ...Real Madrid is and will always be his home, and we wish him and his entire family all the best in this new phase of his life."

"Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for a player who is already one of our greatest legends," the club further added.

The club also expressed that an event would be held at its training ground on Tuesday, June 6, to pay tribute to Benzema.

Benzema has won 25 titles, a record for any player with the Spanish powerhouse. Among his titles were five Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups, and four Spanish leagues.

The announcement has come amid reports that the footballer will play in Saudi Arabia. Earlier, ESPN reported that Benzema had been offered a two-year contract worth €400 million to move to Saudi Arabia in January.

