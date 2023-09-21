Thursday, September 21, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Indian Super League 2023: Kerala Blasters kick off ISL season 10 with deserving win against rivals Bengaluru

Indian Super League 2023: Kerala Blasters kick off ISL season 10 with deserving win against rivals Bengaluru

An own goal from Dutch midfielder Keziah Veendorp and a strike from star midfielder Adrian Lunin were enough for Kerala Blasters to record a 2-1 win.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2023 22:17 IST
Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC in ISL 2023 opening game on
Image Source : PTI Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC in ISL 2023 opening game on Sep 21

Kerala Blasters FC kicked off the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023 season with a 2-1 win over rivals Bengaluru FC at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday, September 21. Seeking revenge for last season's controversial defeat in the South India derby, Kerala were able to put one over Sunil Chhetri-less Bengaluru side to earn three points.

An own goal from Keziah Veendorp gave Kerala a breakthrough in the early stages of the second half and then star attacking midfielder and team captain Adrian Luna added a brilliant solo goal to stretch the lead to 2-0. Bengaluru were superior in terms of possession and passing accuracy throughout the game and threatened a late comeback when substitute Curtis Main added a goal in the 90' minute. But Kerala's sturdy defence managed to defend their lead in the extra time (7 minutes) and clinched a deserving win.

Kerala Blasters FC Starting Lineup: Sachin, Prabir, Pritam, Milos, Aiban, Daisuke, Jeakson, Danish, Aimen, Adrian Luna (c), Peprah

Bengaluru FC Starting Lineup: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (c), Roshan, Jovanovic, Damjanovic, Jessel, Bhutia, Rohit, Suresh, Keziah, Williams, Sivasakthi

Related Stories
Asian Games 2023: Indian spectator celebrating India's solitary goal against China asked to sit down

Asian Games 2023: Indian spectator celebrating India's solitary goal against China asked to sit down

Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri's late penalty goal guides India to hard-fought win over Bangladesh

Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri's late penalty goal guides India to hard-fought win over Bangladesh

Asian Games 2023: Impressive Indian women's football team suffers late defeat against Chinese Taipei

Asian Games 2023: Impressive Indian women's football team suffers late defeat against Chinese Taipei

More to follow...

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Related Football News

Latest News