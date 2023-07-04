India become SAFF Champions for ninth time, clinch heart-stopper against Kuwait in penalties

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian football team

SAFF Championship 2023: The Indian football team clinched the heart-stopper against Kuwait to become the champions of the SAFF Championship in a thrilling finale in Bengaluru. The Blue Tigers edged past their opponents in a humdinger in sudden death after both the teams refused to give any ground in for two hours of the game and even the penalties. After a 1-1 score in the normal time, the game went into extra time but none of the sides found the back of the nets as the showdown clash witnessed an absolute nail-biter.

Even the five penalties could not separate the winner in Bengaluru and the game was forced into sudden death after both the sides scored four goals each in their five attempts. The sudden death time rolled in and Mahesh Naorem scored for India, whereas Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah missed. India prevailed by 5-4. With this, the Blue Tigers have won the sub-continental title for the 9th time.

The first half of the contest witnessed goals from both the teams as first Kuwait and then India found the back of the nets. The visitors opened the scoring sheets in the 14th minute with a strike from Shabib Al Khaldi. India kept pressing and found the opening from a Lallianzuala Chhangte goal in the 38th minute.

The second half also witnessed some tight on-field games but none of the teams could score, taking the match in the extra time and then into the penalties.

