IFA teams up with local clubs to lead vaccination drive in Kolkata

The Indian Football Association (IFA), the sport's governing body in West Bengal, has teamed up with local Kolkata clubs Southern Samity FC and Kalighat Milan Sangha FC to begin its vaccination drive in the city.

The vaccination camp, which got underway at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium earlier this week, aims to inoculate players, coaches, referees and officials involved with the game.

"It's a good feeling because ultimately we have been able to keep our commitment. It's a joint effort by IFA, Kalighat MS and Southern Samity, and a special thanks to the full team who have been working hard to make this happen," said IFA general secretary Joydeep Mukherjee.

"It's a pleasure and honour for us that we have been able to keep this commitment and start the vaccination process of players, referees, officials, and the IFA staff free of cost.

"We hope others also start this vaccination process so that we can get all our players vaccinated," he added.