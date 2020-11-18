Hyderabad FC forward Rohit Danu banks on his 'scoring mentality' to succeed in debut ISL season

Image Source : AIFF The 18-year-old has caught the eye in recent years with his performances for the Indian team.

Forward Rohit Danu, who will turn out for Hyderabad FC in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) edition, is confident that his 'scoring mentality' will help him succeed in the new challenge.

"I am positive that I can adapt to this challenge. Once on the pitch, everyone has two feet. My motive will remain to give my 100 per cent at all times for my team, no matter the opposition. Every time I step on the field, I go in with a mentality to score goals. I keep thinking and replaying in my mind that I will find the net and if such a mindset is there, you will be in the right place at the right moment soon enough," Danu told www.the-aiff.com.

"I have made the jump through age groups previously as well and played two seasons with the Indian Arrows in the Hero I-League. The transition was tough initially but I feel I adapted to the situation well. After a few games, I got into my rhythm and gained the confidence to score goals. It's pivotal to always give your best and I hope I can contribute to my team winning whenever I am given the chance," he added.

Capable of playing across the front line, the 18-year-old has caught the eye in recent years with his performances for the Indian team at age-group level, including the Arrows. He went toe-to-toe with star footballer Sunil Chhetri in a pre-season friendly.

"It was almost like a dream come true to play against Chhetri-bhai, especially at such a young age. It was a great boost and I was determined to prove myself. I have the utmost respect for him as I have grown up watching him play and he is one of my idols. I am looking forward to playing against senior players, who have won so many awards and trophies for India, in the ISL. Hopefully, I can make those opportunities count when they come," Danu said.

The Hyderabad FC squad consists of a number of national team players such as Adil Khan, Subrata Paul, Halicharan Narzary and Nikhil Poojary and according to Danu, he has been learning continuously from his seniors and their guidance.

"All my seniors in the team are superb. They are very helpful and keep share their experience with us. Even if we make mistakes, they encourage us to improve and keep pushing us to do well," he said.

The 2020/21 ISL season will begin from Friday with all matches to be played in three bio-secure venues across Goa amid the Covid-19 pandemic.