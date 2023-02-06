Harry Kane achieves mammoth feat for Tottenham Hotspur, breaks 53-year-old record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harry Kane celebrates his goal for Tottenham Hotspur

English skipper Harry Kane on Sunday achieved a mammoth feat. A heroic feat that no other Tottenham Hotspur player has accomplished to this date for the club. As of now, Manchester City remain in second place with 45 points from 21 games. On the other hand, Arsenal are on the top with 50 points from 20 games. Spurs registered a victory over Manchester City by a margin of 1-0. Manchester City undoubtedly were sloppy with their passing and Kane made them pay.

The England football team skipper Kane made a 15th-minute effort and became north London club, Tottenham Hotspur's leading goalscorer of all time. Kane, who has now 267 goals to his name for his club Spurs has raced ahead of former great Jimmy Greaves whose record had stood since the year 1970. Kane's goal was not just celebrated by the fans and supporters of Tottenham Hotspur, but Arsenal fans too might have celebrated it down the Seven Sisters Road as Manchester City were eyeing to go past them in the leaderboard.

Match Analysis

Shots

Tottenham Hotspur: 12

12 Manchester City: 15

Shots on target

Tottenham Hotspur: 3

3 Manchester City: 5

Possession

Tottenham Hotspur: 35%

35% Manchester City: 65%

Passes

Tottenham Hotspur: 303

303 Manchester City: 556

Pass accuracy

Tottenham Hotspur: 74%

74% Manchester City: 87%

Fouls

Tottenham Hotspur: 19

19 Manchester City: 14

Yellow cards

Tottenham Hotspur: 2

2 Manchester City: 3

Red cards

Tottenham Hotspur: 1

1 Manchester City: 0

Offsides

Tottenham Hotspur: 2

2 Manchester City: 1

Corners

Tottenham Hotspur: 4

4 Manchester City: 6

Interestingly, this was sweet revenge as far as Tottenham Hotspur are concerned. A few weeks ago when both these teams clashed, Spurs was leading at halftime by two goals. Later on, Manchester City made a stunning comeback in the second half and defeated them by a margin of 4-2. This time around, Tottenham held themselves firm and did not allow Manchester City to take any kind of control. Arsenal and Manchester City clash with each other on February 15, 2023, in north London.

