Monday, February 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Lionel Messi transfer updates: Paris Saint-Germain director spills beans on Argentina skipper's future

Lionel Messi transfer updates: Paris Saint-Germain director spills beans on Argentina skipper's future

Lionel Messi transfer updates: Paris Saint-Germain's director Luis Campos has finally addressed where the club is heading with Messi and his transfer. Messi became a free agent in 2021 and then he joined PSG. The Argentina skipper's contract ends in June this year.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: February 06, 2023 12:42 IST
Lionel Messi, Paris Saint germain
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi in a match for Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi transfer updates: Lionel Messi isn't a name anymore, the Argentina skipper is an all-time great who will go down as someone who has transformed football and has dominated the sport for more than a decade now. The Paris Saint-Germain stalwart achieved his career high with a World Cup win in Qatar last year and there is almost nothing left for him to conquer as far as football goes. Leo Messi attracts headlines and the spotlight, for all the right reasons on most occasions. 

After Messi's heroic feat of winning the World Cup in December last year, the spotlight is on him regarding his club future. It is being said that the Argentina skipper is reconsidering the decision of renewing his contract with PSG, a club that features other superstars like Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappé. Both Messi and Mbappé are teammates at PSG, but both of them clashed with each other for the ultimate glory, the World Cup on December 18, 2022. Reportedly Messi's contract expires in June this year and there is a lot of conjecture around it. As of now, PSG's director has come out and has tried to put all the rumours around Messi's transfer to rest.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi drops subtle hints about retirement? Paris Saint-Germain stalwart reacts to World Cup victory

Luis Campos, Paris Saint-Germain's director said:

India Tv - Lionel Messi, Paris Saint Germain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESMessi in the UEFA Champions League group A match against Club Brugge KV.

At the moment, we are in discussions with Lionel Messi regarding the extension and renewal of his contract with the club. Undoubtedly, I'd like to keep him in this project, there's no way one can hide it. We are talking to him at the moment and we want to achieve this goal. Discussions are underway and we'll see how things move forward.

Related Stories
Lionel Messi to part ways with Paris Saint-Germain? Argentina skipper might move to 'THIS' club

Lionel Messi to part ways with Paris Saint-Germain? Argentina skipper might move to 'THIS' club

WATCH VIDEO: Fans of Al-Ittihad taunt Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi chants

WATCH VIDEO: Fans of Al-Ittihad taunt Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo with Lionel Messi chants

Lionel Messi regrets verbal duel with Netherlands team, says it shouldn't have happened

Lionel Messi regrets verbal duel with Netherlands team, says it shouldn't have happened

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi achieves yet another massive feat, goes past Cristiano Ronaldo in 'THIS' record

In the summer of 2021, Messi moved to Parc des Princes as a free agent. Messi reportedly had a fallout with Barcelona and it left a lot of bad taste in his mouth. Messi's departure from Barcelona F.C. came as a shock to his fans, but it was very evident that La Liga giants Barca could not afford Messi's services. In his ongoing sting with PSG, Messi has scored 26 goals and registered 28 assists in 57 appearances.

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Related Football News

Latest News