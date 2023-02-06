Lionel Messi transfer updates: Paris Saint-Germain director spills beans on Argentina skipper's future

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi in a match for Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi transfer updates: Lionel Messi isn't a name anymore, the Argentina skipper is an all-time great who will go down as someone who has transformed football and has dominated the sport for more than a decade now. The Paris Saint-Germain stalwart achieved his career high with a World Cup win in Qatar last year and there is almost nothing left for him to conquer as far as football goes. Leo Messi attracts headlines and the spotlight, for all the right reasons on most occasions.

After Messi's heroic feat of winning the World Cup in December last year, the spotlight is on him regarding his club future. It is being said that the Argentina skipper is reconsidering the decision of renewing his contract with PSG, a club that features other superstars like Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappé. Both Messi and Mbappé are teammates at PSG, but both of them clashed with each other for the ultimate glory, the World Cup on December 18, 2022. Reportedly Messi's contract expires in June this year and there is a lot of conjecture around it. As of now, PSG's director has come out and has tried to put all the rumours around Messi's transfer to rest.

Luis Campos, Paris Saint-Germain's director said:

In the summer of 2021, Messi moved to Parc des Princes as a free agent. Messi reportedly had a fallout with Barcelona and it left a lot of bad taste in his mouth. Messi's departure from Barcelona F.C. came as a shock to his fans, but it was very evident that La Liga giants Barca could not afford Messi's services. In his ongoing sting with PSG, Messi has scored 26 goals and registered 28 assists in 57 appearances.

