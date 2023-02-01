Lionel Messi drops subtle hints about retirement? Paris Saint-Germain stalwart reacts to World Cup victory

Wednesday, February 01, 2023
     
Lionel Messi won the World Cup on December 18, 2022, against France in Qatar. The Argentina skipper has finally reacted to his World Cup victory and has summed up his entire club and national career

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2023 13:40 IST
FIFA World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi with the World Cup trophy

Things have drastically changed for Lionel Messi post his World Cup victory. In his fifth and probably his last World Cup, Messi finally realized his dream and lifted the trophy in Qatar. Many say that he has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to have graced the soccer pitch. Peter Dury, a British sports commentator went to an extent of saying that Messi is the GOAT as he finally won the World Cup, which his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo failed to do.

Messi has won everything that is up for grabs. Messi is a proud winner of multiple Ballon d'Or awards, league and UEFA Champions League titles, and domestic cups. The World Cup was the only trophy that was on his bucket list and now he has checked that off too. Messi's 2022 World Cup campaign started horrifically as Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia in their opening game, but after that, they never looked back and ended up defeating France in the finals. A month after winning the World Cup, Lionel Messi reacted to the greatest night of his life while speaking to radio UrbanaPlay of Buenos Aires.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi said:

It has finally come at the end of my career. A closing cycle to be honest. Finally, I have achieved everything with the national team. The World Cup was something I always dreamt of. I have achieved everything in my career now. It was about uniquely closing my career. I had never imagined that this will happen to me. I have no complaints and I can't ask for anything more. We won Copa America in 2021 and now the World Cup, for me there's nothing left.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi regrets verbal duel with Netherlands team, says it shouldn't have happened

Messi's focus has now shifted towards his club career. His contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends in June 2023. It has been reported that Messi is not willing to continue with his current club as he lacks the motivation to win titles in France. As of now, Messi's club future remains unknown and only time will tell where he decides to move next.

