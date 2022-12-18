Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIFA World Cup Closing Ceremony: Star names Nora Fatehi, Balqees set to perform ahead of final

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will drop curtains after an exhilarating 29 days and 63 matches as Lionel Messi’s Argentina take on Kylian Mbappe’s France. Over the years the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup has been a major attraction and this edition won’t be an exception as the likes of Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal are set to glitter the stage before the big clash on Sunday (December 18) at the Lusail Stadium.

Final set for big Closing Ceremony

While the game kicks off at 8:30 PM, fans will be allowed to take their seats by 7:00 PM so as not to miss the stunning closing ceremony that promises to stay forever in the memories of the 88,000 spectators expected at Lusail Stadium.

Following an opening ceremony that celebrated bridging the gaps and getting to know one another beyond our differences, the final ceremony will last 15 minutes and reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music.

“A Night to Remember” will wrap-up with a mashup of songs from the Official Soundtrack that marked memorable moments of the tournament. Performing live to the stadium crowd and global audience, Davido and Aisha will sing ‘(Hayya Hayya) Better Together’, Ozuna and Gims will do ‘Arhbo’, and the full female lineup of ‘Light the Sky’ will be present with Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.

Argentina vs France set for final

France will have the golden opportunity to retain the World Cup and become just the third team after Italy and Brazil to defend their crown. It has been 60 years since the world title was last defended and Sunday could spell the end of the jinx. On the flip side, Argentina will look to end their 36-year wait for a World Cup having last tasted win in 1986 after Diego Maradona worked his wonders.

