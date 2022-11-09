Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Well-known and unique records in FIFA World Cup history

The FIFA World Cup has been home to enormous records in the past as players and teams have made a name for themselves. Whether it is for most goals scored or most goals conceded, from Pele to Maradona and Gerd Muller to Miroslav Klose players down the years have laid down their marker. With this in context, here is a look at unique and well-known records in the FIFA World Cup history.

Who has scored most goals in FIFA World Cup history?

Miroslav Klose of Germany scored 16 goals from 2002 to 2014 in four appearances at the FIFA World Cup history.

Who has scored most goals in single tournament of FIFA World Cup history?

Just Fontaine of France scored 13 goals in the 1958 edition of FIFA World Cup.

Who has scored most goals in a single match of FIFA World Cup history?

Oleg Salenko Russia scored 5 goals in a single match against Cameroon in the 1994 edition of FIFA World Cup.

Who has scored most goals in the final of FIFA World Cup?

Geoff Hurst scored a hat-trick in the final of 1966 final which is still the most goals scored in a final with three.

Who has scored most hat-tricks in the FIFA World Cup history?

Sándor Kocsis (Hungary, 1954), Just Fontaine (France, 1958), Gerd Müller (West Germany, 1970) and Gabriel Batistuta (Argentina, 1994 & 1998) have all scored two hat-tricks in the FIFA World Cup history.

Who has amassed most clean sheets in FIFA World Cup history?

Peter Shilton of England and Fabien Barthez of France amassed 10 clean sheets at the FIFA World Cup during their respective playing careers.

Which goalkeeper holds the record for most minutes without conceding a goal at the FIFA World Cup?

Walter Zenga of Italy went 517 minutes including five consecutive clean sheets without conceding a goal at the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Who has conceded most goals at the FIFA World Cup?

Antonio Carbajal of Mexico and Mohamed Al-Deayea of Saudi have most goals in the history of the FIFA World Cup with 25 goals.

Who has conceded most goals at a single FIFA World Cup tournament?

Hong Duk-Yung of South Korea conceded 16 goals in the 1954 FIFA World Cup.

