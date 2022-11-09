Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV T20 World Cup 2022: All you need to know about T20WC semifinals - Teams, Live Streaming, Timing

A place in the final of the T20 World Cup is up for grabs as four teams – India, England, Pakistan and New Zealand compete in the semifinals. With three former champions in the mix, the T20 World Cup semifinals will be nothing short of a spectacle as the we reach the business end of the tournament. Ahead of the mega semifinals clashes starting on Wednesday (November 9) here is all you need to know about including live streaming and schedule.

Who's left?

New Zealand, England, India and Pakistan will duke it out for the T20 World Cup 2022 title as they meet in the semifinals.

What is the Schedule?

All matches will start at 1:30 PM IST.

- November 9, semi-final 1: New Zealand v Pakistan, Sydney Cricket Ground

- November 10, semi-final 2: India v England, Adelaide Oval

- November 13, final: TBC v TBC, Melbourne Cricket Ground

How can I watch?

The T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinals will be broadcasted on the Starsports Network in India while the same will be Live Streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

What about bad weather?

Unfortunately, rain has been a factor throughout the tournament with several matches affected including four 'no results' and three matches decided by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

However, if there is too much rain and the DLS method cannot be employed, there are reserve days scheduled to ensure a fair result is reached.

As we know, in matches hampered by rain, a minimum of five overs have to be bowled to the side batting second in order to constitute a match – which South Africa realised the hard way against Zimbabwe in Hobart.

However as we get to the pointy end of the tournament, the rules are slightly different.

There must be a minimum of 10 overs bowled to the side batting second in the semi-finals and the final, subject to a result not being achieved earlier.

