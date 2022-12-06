Follow us on Image Source : GETTY FIFA World Cup 2022: Pele paid tribute by Brazilian players in special gesture after clinching QF berth

Three-time World Cup winner Pele was paid a special tribute by Brazilian players as he continues to recover from serious health issues. The Brazilian players on Monday (December 5) gathered together and held a banner of Pele with his image and were seen getting united for the legendary player. Considered by many as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele was hospitalized last Tuesday (November 29) and is under a doctor’s care. Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 on Monday to book their place in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Great Gesture by Brazil's players

The squad unfurled the banner, which featured just one word - 'Pele!' - alongside a picture of the Brazil great, in the wake of their 4-1 triumph. While the win was emphatic, the players along with football fans all over the world have been praying for the well-being of Pele. The herd of players was joined by Brazil’s coaching and medical staff while the likes of Neymar, Richarlison and Alison were all seen holding the banner at Stadium 974 in Doha on Monday.

Pele to watch Brazil from hospital

Brazilian football great Pelé cheered his country's national team on Monday in its World Cup game against South Korea from the hospital, where he is being treated for a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19.

“In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father,” the three-time World Cup winner wrote on Twitter, alongside a photograph of a then-17-year-old Pelé.

“I know that today many have made similar promises and are also seeking their first World Cup. I'll be watching the game from hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!”

The 82-year-old Pelé was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday but is under no imminent risk of death, according to several family members.

Brazil win 4-1 against South Korea

The five-time champions coasted into the quarterfinals of the World Cup with an exuberant first-half performance that helped them to a 4-1 win over South Korea on Monday night. Neymar had suffered an ankle injury in the opening win over Serbia and the 30-year-old announced his return with a penalty that moved him one goal behind Pele's international record of 77 (13), which doubled Brazil's lead after Vinicius Junior's cool opener (7).

Richarlison then netted his third goal of the tournament after some of the most exquisite build-up (29) and it was 4-0 before the break when West Ham's Lucas Paqueta guided in a shot to get in on the act (36). But with the job already very much done by the break, the momentum slowed after it. As a result, South Korea did not let their heads drop and they had a brief moment to celebrate when Seung-Ho Paik reduced the deficit with a thumping strike (76).

