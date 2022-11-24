Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Japan win ON & OFF-field as players show great gesture by cleaning dressing room

Japan can’t stop winning hearts and getting the headlines as the Samurai Blue were at it again after creating history by beating former World Champions Germany in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (November 23). After an exhilarating 2-1 win, it is hard to imagine a dressing room without champagne and beer cans shattered everywhere while also giving plenty of work to the laundry boys during celebrations. But in an extraordinary show of class, the Japanese players cleaned the entire dressing room and showcased an act of true team spirit.

“After an historic victory against Germany at the #FIFAWorldCup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the @jfa_samuraiblue left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless. Domo Arigato,” wrote FIFA on their official Twitter handle and posted a picture of the dressing room.

It is hard to imagine the level of spirit shown by the players who were made to labour during the FIFA World Cup win on Wednesday. The Japanese team came from behind to win the contest after Germany had taken the initial lead in the contest.

“It’s not only three points that Japan have in the bag. After their amazing win at the #FIFAWorldCup, @jfa_samuraiblue supporters stayed behind to help collect plastic bottles and clean up the stadium.#Qatar2022 | #SaveThePlanet,” read another tweet from FIFA.

Fans also show heart whelming gesture

It was just not the players, but also the Japanese fans who showed their class as they ended up leaning the stadiums in after the German win. The pictures released by FIFA in another Twitter post showcased just why Japan are everyone’s second team to support. It is hard to make a case that even the Germans who faced a humiliating 2-1 defeat would also end up appreciating the opposition.

