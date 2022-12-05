FIFA World Cup 2022: France defeat Poland to advance into quarterfinals

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Olivier Giroud of France celebrates after scoring goal for France

Kylian Mbappe's two goals on Sunday along with Olivier Giroud's brilliant goal powered France a 3-1 victory over Poland and guided their team to the quarterfinals.

Lewandowski, a two-time FIFA player of the year, scored from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time for Poland.

Mbappé scored his first goal in the 74th minute when he was left unmarked in a long-range shot following a counterattack. He added another in stoppage time when Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny could only get a weak glove on another powerful shot.

“The only objective for me is to win the World Cup," Mbappé said.

"The only thing I dream is this. I came here to win this World Cup. I didn't come here to win the Golden Ball or Golden Boot.

If I win it of course I'm going to be happy but that's not why I'm here.I'm here to win and I'm here to help the French national team.”

Having also provided two assists, Mbappé has easily been the most productive player in Qatar.

After his latest exploits, he explained why he hadn't addressed the media in Qatar before Sunday.

“I needed to focus on the tournament and my soccer,” he said through a translator, adding that he had volunteered to pay a French federation fine for his silence.

“When I want to concentrate on something that's the way I function. And that's why I didn't want to come speak to you before now.

“I've been preparing for this tournament throughout the season, physically and mentally," he added.

"I wanted to be ready for this tournament and I am.”

Mbappé already has nine career World Cup goals and if he stays healthy, he could probably play in another three editions of soccer's biggest event.

“He hurt us today but I am cheering for him because he is a real star,” Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said.

“I'm talking about Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski.

If someone is going to take over, I think Mbappé will be the player to be the best one (for) many years.”

No country has repeated as World Cup champions in six decades — since Brazil achieved the feat by claiming consecutive trophies in 1958 and 1962. Italy is the only other nation to have won two straight, in 1934 and 1938.

The French team took the lead when Mbappé threaded a pass to Giroud and the AC Milan striker quickly slotted the ball into the far corner.

It was Giroud's 52nd career international goal — breaking a tie with Thierry Henry on France's all-time scoring list.

After Mbappé leaped into Giroud's arms to celebrate, pumping his fists, Giroud held up seven fingers to the cameras — five on one hand and two on the other for “52.”

Giroud also scored two goals in France's opening 4-1 win over Australia.

France, however, wasn't so sure to go this far when several other top players were ruled out shortly before the tournament because of physical issues, including midfielders Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, central defender Presnel Kimpembe, left back Lucas Hernandez, and forward Christopher Nkunku are also out.

With two European teams playing, there weren't all that many supporters of either country inside Al Thumama Stadium except for small pockets of France fans beating drums behind one goal and red-and-white clad spectators chanting “Polska” behind the opposite goal.

France's quarterfinal opponent will be England, who defeated Senegal in to advance to the quarterfinals.

