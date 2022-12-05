Monday, December 05, 2022
     
Live tv
search

assembly election 2022Exit poll results

Gujarat

  • BJP
    --
  • Cong
    --
  • Aap
    --
  • Others
    --
Total Seats :182 Results

Himachal Pradesh

  • BJP
    --
  • Cong
    --
  • Aap
    --
  • Others
    --
Total Seats :68 Results
fifa-world-cup-2022
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia defeat Japan on penalties to seal quarterfinals berth

FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia defeat Japan on penalties to seal quarterfinals berth

Both teams scored 1 goal each at the end of the 120 minutes of football plus injury time.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: December 05, 2022 23:54 IST
Croatia players celebrate victory
Image Source : GETTY Croatia players celebrate victory

Croatia defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties in the first-ever shootout at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Interestingly, this was Croatia's third appearance in the round of 16 at the World Cup. On the other hand, Japan reached the round of 16 for the fourth time including the previous two editions.

Both teams scored 1 goal each at the end of the 120 minutes of football plus injury time.

Japan won the toss and both teams assembled at the halfway line of the shootout.

Penalty shootout by Japan:

  • 1st: Minamino missed penalty
  • 2nd: Mitoma missed penalty
  • 3rd: Asano scored penalty
  • 4th: Yoshida missed penalty

Penalty shootout by Croatia:

  • 1st: Vlasic scored penalty
  • 2nd: Brozovic scored penalty
  • 3rd: Livaja missed penalty
  • 4th: Pasalic scored penalty

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section

Top News

Latest News