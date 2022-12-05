FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia defeat Japan on penalties to seal quarterfinals berth

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Croatia players celebrate victory

Croatia defeated Japan 3-1 on penalties in the first-ever shootout at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Monday to advance to the quarterfinals.

Interestingly, this was Croatia's third appearance in the round of 16 at the World Cup. On the other hand, Japan reached the round of 16 for the fourth time including the previous two editions.

Both teams scored 1 goal each at the end of the 120 minutes of football plus injury time.

Japan won the toss and both teams assembled at the halfway line of the shootout.

Penalty shootout by Japan:

1st: Minamino missed penalty

2nd: Mitoma missed penalty

3rd: Asano scored penalty

4th: Yoshida missed penalty

Penalty shootout by Croatia:

1st: Vlasic scored penalty

2nd: Brozovic scored penalty

3rd: Livaja missed penalty

4th: Pasalic scored penalty

Latest Sports News