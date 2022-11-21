FIFA World Cup 2022: Cody Gakpo guides Netherlands to victory against Senegal

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cody Gakpo

In the third match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Netherlands defeated Senegal 2-0. In the match, that was played at the , both teams missed several chances to convert goal. However, with just less than 6 minutes for the match to end, Cody Gakpo guided his team to win by scoring a brilliant goal.

Even though the duration of match was extended by ten minutes, Team Senegal couldn't turn the tables and lost their first match of the mega event.

Davy Klaassen helped his team Netherlands to end the game with a hih note by scoring another goal in the last few minutes.

Interestingly, the Dutch have never faced a defeat against an African opposition at the FIFA World Cup ever. On the other hand, before the match, Senegal were unbeaten against any European opposition in the group stage of the tournament.

The other two teams of Group A, Ecuador and Qatar played the opening match, with the former registering a win 2-0. After the game, both the Netherlands will get 3 points.

Group A teams:

Qatar Ecuador Senegal Netherlands

In the edition, 32 teams divided into eight groups will compete against each other for the prestigious trophy. There are 64 matches scheduled for the mega event across eight stadiums in Qatar. It is the first time that the World Cup is scheduled to take place outside the June-July window.

