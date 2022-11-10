Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: Champions France announce star-studded 25-man squad; Benzema set to for WC return

France have announced a star-studded 25-member squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they look to become the first team since the turn of the millennium to defend the title. The squad is highlighted by the return of Karim Benzema who will feature for the French national team in the World Cup for the first time in eight years. It is worth noting that, Didier Deschamps has selected Raphael Varane despite injury concerns while Paul Pogba and N’Golo have missed out due to injury.

Karim Benzema will make his return to the World Cup stage for the first time in eight years having missed the showpiece event in 2018. The miss came as a blow as he missed out on World Cup glory, but this time he has underlined the importance of him in the squad. Benzema won the Balloon d’Or in October and deserved his call-up to the national squad. Benzema was involved in a blackmail case before he was frozen out of the squad for more than three years.

Who else is in the Squad?

France have named William Saliba, Ibrahima Konate and Olivier Giroud in their World Cup squad with Didier Deschamps only electing to name 25 players for the tournament. Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is also selected in the reigning World Cup champions' squad despite tearing his hamstring in a draw at Chelsea two weeks ago.

Benzema will be joined Kylian Mbappe in the attack while Olivier Giroud has been in and out of France's squad this calendar year due to the heavy competition. Giroud has been rewarded for a positive start to the season in which he has scored nine goals in 18 matches for AC Milan in Serie A and the Champions League and could become France's all-time top scorer in with the former Arsenal striker just two goals behind Thierry Henry's record of 51.

France's World Cup squad in full

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Hernardez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamencano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kinglsey Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

France's World Cup group stage fixtures

France vs Australia - November 23, 12:30 AM IST

France vs Denmark - November 26, 9:30 PM IST

Tunisia vs France - November 30, 8:30 PM IST

