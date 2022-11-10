Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022: England sweat on Mark Wood's fitness, Chris Jordan set to feature against India

England are sweating on the fitness of star bowler Mark Wood’s fitness as Chris Jordan could feature against India in the T20 World Cup semifinal at the Adelaide Oval. Wood, who is struggling with an elbow injury will likely spend time on the treatment table while Jordan who has an impeccable record against India is all set to feature according to reports from English media. Jordan has scalped 18 wickets against India in 14 T20I matches and could be a big problem for India.

According to the latest development, Wood is likely to miss out on the semis against India as Chris Jordan will get the nod and will have big shoes to fill in. Wood has scalped nine wickets in the T20 World Cup so far and has been nothing short of a revolution for England. However, he barely featured in the training session on Wednesday (November 9) and is all set to serve timeout.

What could Jordan bring to table?

Jordan has featured only once in a competitive game since recovering from a finger injury sustained in the Hundred, taking 0 for 39 in three overs against Australia in Canberra last month, but he is a hugely experienced T20 bowler. If selected, he will provide an option for Jos Buttler at the death alongside Sam Curran while he is also England's best fielder. Jordan also strengthens the England batting lineup as he will be another player who has tons of experience.

Jordan in 14 T20I matches against India has 18 wickets with a best of 27/4 while he averages 27.27. Wood’s impressive numbers though will be a big hole to fill in for England in the meantime. In four matches, the bowler has bagged nine wickets at an average of 12.00 and an economy rate of 7.71. His best bowling figures in the tournament so far are 3/26.

England have named the same team throughout the World Cup. They have four unused squad members in Jordan, Salt, Willey and Tymal Mills, while Liam Dawson, Luke Wood and Richard Gleeson have been with the group as traveling reserves.

