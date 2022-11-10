Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 Fixtures to look forward to in FIFA WC 2022 group stage

With just 10 days to go before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, the fans will be treated to some of the spicy fixtures on offer as the heavyweights from World football go head-to-head. The likes of Brazil, Germany, and Spain are all set to reignite their rivalry at the grandest stage when they meet in the FIFA World Cup. So here is a look at five fixtures that can bring you to the edge of the seat.

France vs Denmark, Saturday, November 26

The all-European affair between France and Denmark will serve as another threat as they both carry the tags of European champions. While France are the defending champions, Denmark have all the elements to surprise the opposition, something that won’t be a surprise as the Danish side reached the semifinals of the Euro 2020. The blockbuster tie will have the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema, Christian Eriksen, and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

Germany vs Spain, Sunday, November 27

The battle of the former World Champions will see Germany and Spain lock horns at the Al Bayt stadium. While both teams will be favourites to advance, there should be no doubt that one of the teams could even miss out should they slip up. The encounter will be the second group game for both teams and any slipup against Japan or Costa Rica for either team could result in an exit from the competition.

Brazil vs. Switzerland, Monday, November 28

Switzerland may not be the favourites to clinch the World Cup, but they can be considered in the category of dark horses. The Swiss were the only team to beat Spain in the 2010 edition of the FIFA World Cup as they, later on, went on to lift the whole thing. Brazil on the flip side will bank on the services of Casemiro, Neymar, and Bruno Guimarães who will certainly make the affair spicy in the warm climate of Qatar.

England vs Wales, Tuesday, November 29

In all British affairs, England will meet Wales at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29 (local date) as the two nations could meet in a decisive group decider. The clash will be the final group game for both teams and if there are any potential qualification aspects to be decided, the game will have huge importance and consequences with USA and Iran also playing at the same time during the match.

Croatia vs. Belgium, Thursday, December 1

The Group F clash at the Ahmad Bin Ali stadium will again be a feast for the fans as the two teams that reached the final four of the last World Cup lock horns. Belgium are considered the heavy favourites from non-champion teams to win the World Cup as they possess the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, and others who have the ability to turn the game on its head.

Latest Sports News