Eden Hazard and Casemiro test COVID-19 positive, confirm Real Madrid

Real Madrid stars Eden Hazard tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday after their samples were taken on Friday morning, the club confirmed it on their website.

"Real Madrid C. F. informs that our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the COVID-19 tests carried out yesterday Friday morning," Madrid wrote on its official website.

The club further confirmed that rest of the players and coaching staff who came in touch with the players have tested negative.

"All the other players and the coaching staff of the first team, as well as all the club employees who work directly with them, gave negative results in that same test carried out yesterday. Likewise, it is confirmed again that all, except for Casemiro and Hazard, have given negative results in the antigen tests carried out this morning," the club wrote.

Both Hazard and Casemiro played an active role in Madrid's crucial 3-2 win over Inter Milan in UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. This was club's first win in the elite European competition with a loss and a draw in the previous two games.

A week ago, Hazard also shone with two goals in 4-1 win over Huesca in La Liga as the club sits second in the table with eight points lead over their arch-rivals Barcelona.

Both Huesca and Inter Milan are yet to confirm if any of their players have tested COVID-19 positive.

