Ballon d'Or 2022:Karim Benzema wins prestigious prize after leading Real Madrid to 14th Champions League title

France and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has won the 2022 Ballon dÓr award after he beat off competition from Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bryune. The prestigious honour comes after he led Real Madrid to their 14th Champions League title in May when they defeated Liverpool in Paris.

The 34-year-old managed 44 goals in 46 matches last season as Real won the Champions League, another LaLiga title along with the Spanish and European Super Cups.

Benzema was crowned in a ceremony in Paris ahead of Sadio Mane in second and Kevin De Bruyne in third - with the striker becoming the first French winner of the Ballon D'Or since Zinedine Zidane - who presented him the award - in 1998.

2022 Ballon dÓr Standings

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) Sadio Mane (Liverpool - moved to Bayern Munich) Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City) Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich - moved to Barcelona) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) Luka Modric (Real Madrid) Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The striker is also the oldest Ballon D'Or winner since Stanley Matthews won the first edition of the prize in 1956.

There was no success for Cristiano Ronaldo, as he had to settle for 20th place in this year's Ballon D'Or honours board - the lowest position the Manchester United forward has been ranked in this prize since 2005.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was voted as the fifth-best player, ahead of PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Champions League match-winner Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland finished in 10th place, just one place ahead of Tottenham's Heung-Min Son and two over current club team-mate Riyad Mahrez.

Other Awards

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was given the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper prize, after his man-of-the-match performance in the Champions League final, against Liverpool, won the Spanish giants the most coveted club prize in European football.

The women's Ballon dÓr award went to Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who pipped runner-up Beth Mead of England to the prize after guiding the Catalan club to the Spanish title with a 100 per cent points tally.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi was named the winner of the Kopa trophy, awarded to the best player under the age of 21, with England duo Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka finishing in fourth and eighth position respectively.

Former Liverpool winger Mane was the winner of the inaugural Socrates award, a humanitarian prize, for giving back to his native Senegal.

