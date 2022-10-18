Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Australia ODI Captain: Pat Cummins appointed ODI skipper as David Warner and Steve Smith miss out

Highlights Pat Cummins has become 27th ODI skipper of Australia joining the likes of Ricky Ponting

David Warner and Steve Smith were snubbed for the ODI skipper job

The ODI captaincy was vacant after Aaron Finch announced his retirement from the format

Cricket Australia (CA) has announced the successor to Aaron Finch for the vacant ODI captaincy slot as Pat Cummins gets the nod ahead of Steve Smith and David Warner. The CA on Tuesday (October 18) announced that Cummins will be the man in charge of the team as the ODI World Cup is less than a year away.

The 29-year-old will add the ODI portfolio to the Test job he took over last year as Cricket Australia today confirmed he would lead the side to next year's 50-over World Cup in India.

Aaron Finch remains Australia's skipper for the ongoing T20 World Cup, but retired from the longer white-ball format last month to throw the role open.

David Warner was not able to be considered given his lifetime leadership ban remains in place while CA's Board considers a change to its code of conduct, with Cummins winning out over other candidates like Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh.

Australia's 27th men's ODI captain, Cummins will become the first fast bowler to lead a men's team in white-ball cricket, while he is the first bowler since the late Shane Warne filled in for 11 ODIs in the late nineties.

Image Source : GETTYSteve Smith and David Warner

No vice-captain has been named but Cummins said on Sunday if he were to be appointed that he would expect to lean significantly on others to lead for certain series.

ALSO READ I T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE STREAMING: When and how to watch Sri Lanka vs UAE | DETAILS

Cummins has impressed with his calm leadership of the Test side since taking over from Tim Paine on the eve of the Ashes last year and, in March, led the team to their first Test series win in Asia in a decade with a griding 1-0 win in Pakistan.

The right-armer has become one of cricket's great ironmen after a rotten run with injuries in his teens and early-twenties.

But administrators will need to pay careful attention to his workload over the coming years as he enters his thirties.

Latest Cricket News