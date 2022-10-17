T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE STREAMING: When and how to watch Sri Lanka vs UAE | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sri Lanka face UAE in the second career

T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE STREAMING: Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lanka are bruised and battered as of now. The kind of treatment that Namibia dished out for them will certainly hurt them and now they will have to pick themselves up if they are to qualify for the Super 12 stage. The Asia Cup champions were being touted as the favorites to qualify for the big stage, but as of now, they will certainly face a stern test against the United Arab Emirates who find themselves in the same position.

As far as UAE and Sri Lanka are considered, Dasun Shanaka and his men look like clear favourites, but things certainly are not that easy. yet another loss for either of the side means that they are out of contention and will have to depend on other teams to qualify for the Super 12 stage.

When will Sri Lanka vs UAE in T20 World Cup be played?

Sri Lanka vs UAE World Cup match will be played on Monday, October 18th at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the venue for Sri Lanka vs UAE in T20 World Cup?

Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup match will be played at Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Where can we watch Sri Lanka vs UAE in the T20 World Cup match?

Sri Lanka vs UAE T20 World Cup match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch Sri Lanka vs UAE match online?

Sri Lanka vs UAE World Cup match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What are the squads?

United Arab Emirates Squad: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Kashif Daud, Vriitya Aravind(w), Zawar Farid, Basil Hameed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Ahmed Raza, Aryan Lakra, Alishan Sharafu, Sabir Ali

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Charith Asalanka, Jeffrey Vandersay

