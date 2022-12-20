Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Argentina World Cup Celebration: Government to honour national team on return, declares holiday on Tuesday

The Argentina national team has made the country proud after they ended the 36-year drought for the national team to win the FIFA World Cup. Led by Lionel Messi, the Argentine side got the better of France in the final as they triumphed in the penalty shootout to clinch their third world title. To honour the national team, the government of Argentina have declared a national holiday as they celebrate one of the monumental achievements in the national team’s history.

The Argentine government declared Tuesday would be a bank holiday so that the entire country "can express their deepest joy for the national team."

"The world champion squad will leave on Tuesday at noon for the Obelisk to celebrate the world title with the fans," the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on its official Twitter account.

"Argentina, here we come," AFA president Claudio Tapia said on his Twitter account.

Messi and Co emerge victorious

Angel Di Maria was the center of attraction in the final as he earned the penalty and then scored the other goal for Argentina in the first half of the match. The rollercoaster match then went into extra time where there was more drama with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick while Lionel Messi put the side in front. Ultimately it was the penalty shootout that decided the contest as the South Americans ended their trophy drought.

"I want to be in Argentina to see how crazy it is," the team's talismanic captain Lionel Messi said.

"I want them to wait for me, I can't wait to go there and enjoy it with them."

The win also saw Argentina bring an end to the 20-year drought for the continent of South America which since 2002 had not tasted success. The third World title for Argentina saw Lionel Messi finally get his hand on the coveted trophy having missed out on the title in 2014 when Germany got the better of them.

Latest Sports News