Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IPL 2023 Mini Auctions: All you need to know about IPL 2023 auctions - time, venue, players, purse remaining

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini auctions are al set to make the headlines as franchises prepare to make their first move before the big tournament in 2023. With 10 teams in the hunt for the biggest premier prize in Indian cricket, big names will like Sam Curran, Ben Stokes will be on the shopping list of teams like Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings. With a handful of days to go for the big tournament to start, here are all the details of the IPL 2023 mini-auctions.

IPL 2023 auction date, time, venue

The IPL 2023 auction will take place on December 23, Friday in Kochi. The auction may begin at 12:30 PM IST and can last until late evening.

IPL 2023 auction rules

Every franchise will be allowed to spend 75% of the entire budget and not more than that. Unlike previous years, there will be no Right to Match (RTM) card option in IPL 2023 auction. Every franchise's squad will comprise of atleast 18 players and a maximum of 25 players.

IPL 2023 auction remaining purse value of each team

Mumbai Indians – Rs 20.05 crore (12 slots)

Chennai Super Kings – Rs 20.45 crore (9 slots)

Delhi Capitals – Rs 19.45 crore (7 slots)

Gujarat Titans – Rs 19.25 crore (10 slots)

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rs 7.05 crore (14 slots)

Lucknow Super Giants – Rs 23.35 crore (14 slots)

Punjab Kings – Rs 32.2 crore (12 slots)

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Rs 8.75 crore (9 slots)

Rajasthan Royals – Rs 13.2 crore (13 slots)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – Rs 42.25 crore (17 slots)

IPL 2023 auction players list with base price

2 crore base price: Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Kane Williamson, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran

1.5 crore base price: Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford, Nathan Coulter-Nile

1 crore base price: Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Michael Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shai Hope, David Wiese

Where can I watch the IPL 2023 mini-auctions?

The IPL 2023 Mini auctions can be viewed on the Starsports Network on TV while the same can be streamed online on the Jio Cinema App.

Latest Cricket News