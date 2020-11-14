AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli tests positive for COVID-19

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Milan says Pioli is showing no symptoms and that the 55-year-old coach has gone into isolation at home.

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Serie A leaders canceled training and will resume Monday “subject to the checks set out in the federal protocol.”

The club says tests on the rest of the team and staff have come back negative.

Milan is scheduled to play Napoli on Nov. 22 in its first match after the international break.

Pioli’s side has two more points than second-placed Sassuolo.