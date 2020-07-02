Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga Live Streaming in India: Watch Madrid vs GET live football match online

Real Madrid vs Getafe, La Liga Live Streaming in India: Riding a five-match winning streak after the pandemic break, Real Madrid host Getafe looking to open a four-point lead over second-place Barcelona in the Spanish league. The Catalan club stumbled again earlier this week when it was held by Atlético Madrid to a 2-2 draw at home. Sixth-place Getafe can move within two points of the final qualification spot for the Champions League if they pull off a victory against their Madrid neighbour. Madrid are riding high on confidence with Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard and Vinicious Jr.'s sublime form. Benzema has been in extraordinary touch since the league return after coronavirus break. Here are the details of when and where to watch Madrid vs Getafe live football match online.

Real Madrid vs Getafe La Liga Live Streaming in India:

When is the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Getafe?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Getafe will take place on Friday, July 3 2020.

Where is the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Getafe being played?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Getafe will be played at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

What are the timings of La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Getafe?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Getafe will start at 01.30 AM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Getafe?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Getafe will not be broadcasted on television in India.

Where can you live stream the La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Getafe?

The La Liga match between Real Madrid vs Getafe will live stream on La Liga Facebook page.

