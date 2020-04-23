Barcelona's Arthur Melo attracts interest from Inter Milan, Tottenham: Report

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo is among the hot prospects in the transfer market, as he is attracting significant interest from Serie A side Inter Milan and England's Tottenham.

Spurs are willing to make an all-cash offer or include a player in a deal for the 23-year-old during the European summer transfer window, Spanish outlet Gazeta Esportiva reported on Wednesday.

It added that Inter could pursue Arthur as a makeweight in a deal that would see Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez move to the Camp Nou.

After an impressive debut season with the Blaugrana, Arthur has endured a frustrating 2019-20 campaign with injuries and inconsistent form limiting him to just 23 matches across all competitions.

Earlier this week, the former Gremio player said he wanted to see out his Barcelona contract, which runs until June 2024.

"It would make any player proud to be linked with a club like Inter, but I'm only thinking about Barcelona," Brazil's Lance newspaper had quoted Arthur as saying.

"I'm very happy both at the club and in the city and, honestly, I can see myself staying here for many more years."

