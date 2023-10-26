Friday, October 27, 2023
     
'Ye log World Cup kaise jeet gaye?': Fans troll England after defending champions collapse against Sri Lanka

England, led by Jos Buttler are immensely struggling to cope up with the conditions in India in the ongoing World Cup. They have managed to win just one game so far, against Bangladesh, and have lost three. In the must-win against Sri Lanka, they have collapsed yet again.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: October 26, 2023 16:06 IST
ENG vs SL, World Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY England have collapsed big time against Sri Lanka losing five wickets inside 100 runs

Defending champions England are struggling big time in the ongoing ODI World Cup in India. They went down to New Zealand to start their campaign but then came back well to beat Bangladesh comfortably. However, after that win, they were stunned by Afghanistan in Delhi before going down to South Africa in Mumbai. Buttler and his men are currently facing Sri Lanka in the must-win clash at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

They were expected to go big on the flat pitch but the team has collapsed against the inexperienced bowling attack of Sri Lanka as well. After England captain Buttler won the toss and opted to bat first, many reckoned that this could be the game for the aggressive England to come back in contention against the struggling Lankan Lions. However, things have gone exactly opposite way with the 2019 World Champions losing five wickets before crossing the 100-run mark.

England started well with their openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan adding 45 runs upfront in less than seven overs. But once Angelo Mathews got rid of the latter in the 7th over, they collapsed with Joe Root getting run-out while Bairstow throwing away a start, not for the first time in this World Cup. Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone's poor form continued in this match as well as England collapsed to 85/5 from being 45/0 at one stage.

This led to a lot of reactions coming on social media with many trolling England over their World Cup win in 2019. For the unversed, the Brits had won the last edition of the World Cup on boundary count against New Zealand and many had ridiculed the rule as well as England over becoming the champions in such a bizarre way.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

