Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
Live tv
  5. Yashasvi Jaiswal overtakes Virat Kohli in latest ICC Test rankings, Rohit Sharma also jumps five places

The latest ICC Test rankings have been released and the Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma have been benefited following impressive show in the fifth and final Test against England. Interestingly, without playing a single game, Babar Azam has also jumped two places.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: March 13, 2024 14:03 IST
Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal
Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal

India youngester Yashasvi Jaiswal has created history in the latest ICC Test rankings. After not being even in top 25 batters in the longest format, he has not only entered top 10, but has also trumped India's current best batter Virat Kohli who missed the five-match Test series against England. Morevoer, a sparkling show in the fifth Test scoring a century has also helped Rohit Sharma jump five places and is now at sixth position.

Sharma scored 103 runs helping India take a massive lead in the first innings of Dharamsala Test. His opening partner Jaiswal scored 57 runs and has climbed two places to eighth position in the rankings. Kohli's fall continues after missing five consecutive Tests probably for the first time since making his debut as he is now at the ninth place. The meteoric rise of Jaiswal is impeccable as the left-hander scored more than 700 runs in the series smashing two consecutive double tons.

Among other batters in top 10, Kane Williamson has retained his top position with 859 rating points after scoring a half-century in the second innings of his 100th Test. Joe Root played a decent knock of 84 runs totalling 110 runs in the final Test against India and it helped him in retaining his number two spot with 824 rating points.

Notably, Steve Smith has slipped to fifth place after his failures as an opener on New Zealand tour in both Test match. Despite massive criticism, Smith is set to retain his position as opener for the Test series against India at home later this year in December. Meanwhile, former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has benefited despite not playing any Test since Australia tour. He is at third place now with 768 rating points same as Daryl Mitchell.

ICC Test rankings for batters

Rank Players Rating points
1 Kane Williamson 859
2 Joe Root 824
3 Babar Azam 768
= Daryl Mitchell 768
5 Steve Smith 757
6 Rohit Sharma 751
7 Dimuth Karunaratne 750
8 Yashasvi Jaiswal 740
9 Virat Kohli 737
10 Harry Brook 735
