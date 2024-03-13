Yashasvi Jaiswal overtakes Virat Kohli in latest ICC Test rankings, Rohit Sharma also jumps five places

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal

India youngester Yashasvi Jaiswal has created history in the latest ICC Test rankings. After not being even in top 25 batters in the longest format, he has not only entered top 10, but has also trumped India's current best batter Virat Kohli who missed the five-match Test series against England. Morevoer, a sparkling show in the fifth Test scoring a century has also helped Rohit Sharma jump five places and is now at sixth position.

Sharma scored 103 runs helping India take a massive lead in the first innings of Dharamsala Test. His opening partner Jaiswal scored 57 runs and has climbed two places to eighth position in the rankings. Kohli's fall continues after missing five consecutive Tests probably for the first time since making his debut as he is now at the ninth place. The meteoric rise of Jaiswal is impeccable as the left-hander scored more than 700 runs in the series smashing two consecutive double tons.

Among other batters in top 10, Kane Williamson has retained his top position with 859 rating points after scoring a half-century in the second innings of his 100th Test. Joe Root played a decent knock of 84 runs totalling 110 runs in the final Test against India and it helped him in retaining his number two spot with 824 rating points.

Notably, Steve Smith has slipped to fifth place after his failures as an opener on New Zealand tour in both Test match. Despite massive criticism, Smith is set to retain his position as opener for the Test series against India at home later this year in December. Meanwhile, former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has benefited despite not playing any Test since Australia tour. He is at third place now with 768 rating points same as Daryl Mitchell.

ICC Test rankings for batters