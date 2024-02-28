Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Rohit Sharma in latest ICC rankings, Joe Root jumps to third

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to take giant strides in the ICC Test rankings for batters with a blockbuster performance in the series against England. The man has already plundered 655 runs in eight innings with two double centuries to his name at an average of 93.57. He performed decently in the fourth Test in Ranchi as well scoring 73 and 37 across two innings and has jumped to 12th position in the latest rankings.

Interestingly, his opening partner and India skipper Rohit Sharma has lost one place going down to 13th position despite scoring a half-century in the 192-run chase in the fourth Test against England. Jaiswal has accumulated 727 rating points while Rohit has 720 points to show for his efforts. Meanwhile, England's best Test batter Joe Root has jumped two places to third after scoring his 32nd Test century in the previous outing. After immense criticism over his form after the third Test, Root responded strongly smashing an unbeaten 122 as England posted 353 runs in their first innings.

Root is now only behind Kane Williamson and Steve Smith respectively with 799 rating points to his name. Virat Kohli is one of the few Indian players missing this Test series and hasn't played any of the four matches so far due to personal reasons. It has affected his rankings massively too and is on the verge of losing his place in the top 10. Kohli is at the ninth position with 744 rating points while Harry Brook is at 10th with 743 points. Interestingly, the latter is also missing the ongoing Test series due to personal reasons.

With the Test series between Australia and New Zealand getting underway from February 29 (Thursday), there could be a lot of changes in the Test rankings for batters and Travis Head has a great chance to enter into top 10. He is currently at the 11th place with 741 points and with Brook and Kohli not playing any cricket, he has a chance to surpass them. Moreover, the top two batters Williamson and Smith too will be in a battle for the numero uno position in the rankings.

