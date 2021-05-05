Yashasvi Jaiswal receives 'special gift' from Jos Buttler with special message, Rajasthan Royals share picture

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler on Wednesday gifted one of his bats to opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal with a special message written on it for the youngster.

Yashasvi did not feature in the first four games this season with the Royals trying Manan Vohra as the new opener in place of injured Ben Stokes. But with Vihra failing to make an impact, Yashasvi, India's U-19 World Cup hero in the last edition, made a comeback. He scored 66 runs in the three games he played at a strike rate of 132.

With IPL 2021 getting suspended indefinitely, Buttler left a parting gift for his opening partner, giving him one of his bats with the message, "To Yash, enjoy your talent. Best Wishes."

Rajasthan Royals share the picture with the caption, "A special gift from a special opening partner."

The Royals won three of their seven league games to stand fifth in the points table before IPL 2021 was postponed.

The decision of the postponement was taken on Tuesday after Sunrisers Hyderabad's cricketer Wriddhiman Saha and veteran Delhi Capitals player Amit Mishra had tested positive.