WTC Final: Cheteshwar Pujara gets hit on head as he handles Neil Wagner's bouncer barrage

The neck visor of Cheteshwar Pujara's helmet flew off as he tried to counter a bouncer barrage from New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Saturday.

In an attempt to pull Wagner's 130 kmph short delivery, Pujara rushed on the shot as the ball hit his helmet. Even Gill was hit on the helmet when he was up against Jamieson. The play was stopped for a few minutes while he was checked for signs of concussion.

The team physio rushed out and even Wagner came up to check on Pujara. The 33-year-old had suffered many blows to his body during India's historic Test tour of Australia earlier this year.

Pujara started slowly, scoring first runs in the Test after facing 35 deliveries. The Test batting mainstay and skipper Virat Kohli steadied India's ship after they lost Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma in quick succession.

Pujara's stint in the middle ended when Trent Boult trapped him plumb in the 41st over. He departed after scoring 8 off 54 deliveries, leaving India reeling at 88/3 in the second session of the Test.

Rohit (34) and Gill (28) made a decent start, helping India reach 62 without loss in 20 overs. Rohit, however, fell prey to Kyle Jamieson and Gill followed over four overs later, nicking one from Wagner to wicketkeeper BJ Watling.

The first day of the title clash on Friday was washed out. India didn't change their playing XI, accomodating two spinners in the set-up in the form of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. New Zealand, on the other hand, decided to go with an all seam attack.