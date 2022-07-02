Wriddhiman Saha to take on new role; CAB grants NOC to Indian wicketkeeper

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Saha gets NOC from Cricket Association of Bengal

Wriddhiman Saha has had a rough outing lately. The Bengal-based cricketer who was India's first choice wicketkeeper till 2020 is now not a part of the national team's scheme of things. The controversy that he had with senior journalist Boria Majumdar didn't help him either. He had a fairly good outing with the Gujarat Titans outfit but did not get enough credit for his performances as his team went on to lift the trophy in their debut outing.

Saha who is about to turn 38 this year in October was told by the Indian management that they don't want an aged player as their second wicketkeeper in the set-up. The Gujarat Titans veteran has played 40 Test matches in the Indian whites. After these events unfolded Wriddhiman has extremely been critical about BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and head coach Rahul Dravid. In order to provide some solace to Wriddhiman Saha, the CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal) has issued him a NOC that he can move outside Bengal and can represent any Ranji team which is feasible for him.

"Mr Wriddhiman Saha came to CAB and in an application to President Avishek Dalmiya sought the NOC from the association. CAB gave concurrence to the request of Mr Saha and provided the NOC to him for playing for another state.CAB also wished him the very best for his future endeavours," said a source close to CAB.

Saha made up his mind to leave Bengal after CAB joint secretary Debabrata Debu Das alledged that Saha keeps on making excuses to skip domestic matches. Wriddhiman demanded for an apology but he never got it. Matters got even worse when Das was sent as Indian team's administrative manager to England. He further clarified that he was asked to reconsider his decision.

"I was asked earlier. Requests have been made again and again today. But my decision has already been made. So today I took NOC. I never had any ego issues with Bengal cricket establishment. May be, there was a disagreement with someone (joint secretary Debu), that's why I had to make this decision. I extend all my good wishes for Bengal. If I needed in the future, and if the situation is conducive then, I'm there for help," concluded Saha.

(Inputs from PTI)