WPL auction 2024 Live: Five teams look to shape themselves up as bidding war to start at 3 PM

WPL auction 2024 Live: Auctions for the second season of the Women's Premier League are being held on December 9 as 165 players are set to go under the hammer. All five teams will look to finalise their squads for the second season. Follow for all the latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2023 12:57 IST
WPL auction 2024 Live: Ahead of the second season of the Women's Premier League, it's time for the WPL auction as the five teams look to finalise themselves up for the 2024 season. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians, Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore and all the other teams will be in action in the bidding war. 165 players have registered for the auctions, and several big players are set to go under the hammer. The five teams have 30 slots available to fill.

Bigwigs like Chamari Athapaththu, Danni Wyatt, Shabnim Ismail, A Sutherland, S Meghana and Veda Krishnamurthy, among others, will go under the hammer. In the previous season, Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player, going at INR 3.40 Crore. Who will grab the biggest bid this time?

 

 

  • Dec 09, 2023 12:57 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Who is Mallika Sagar?

    Mallika Sagar will be the auctioneer for WPL 2024. She is likely to be in charge of the gavel for the IPL auction too. Here is all you need to know about her

  • Dec 09, 2023 12:49 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Mallika Sagar with all the updates

    The auctioneer - Mallika Sagar has all the updates from this auction for you.

  • Dec 09, 2023 12:39 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Player bracket

    The 165 players are listed in five brackets - INR 10 lakh, 20 lakh, 30 lakh, 40 lakh and 50 lakh. Only two players are listed in the INR 50 lakh bracket

  • Dec 09, 2023 12:33 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Top players franchises can pick

    Several bigwigs will go under the hammer. Franchises would be looking to go after players like Chamari Athapaththu, Danni Wyatt, Shabnim Ismail, A Sutherland, S Meghana and Veda Krishnamurthy.

  • Dec 09, 2023 12:26 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Most expensive players last year

    Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player at INR 3.4 crore

    Ash Gardner was second in the list with INR 3.2 crore to her name

    Nat- Sciver Brunt was the third in this list and she earned INR 3.2 crore

    India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was joint 10th most expensive player

  • Dec 09, 2023 12:18 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Where to watch WPL auction

    The WPL auction will be telecasted live on Sports18. The online streaming of the event will be done on JioCinema.

  • Dec 09, 2023 12:04 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    WPL fever is on!

    The WPL fever will now take a new level today. The organisers are all gearing up for the action. Here is at what time you can watch the auction from your respective regions.

  • Dec 09, 2023 11:54 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Players available for auction

    A total of 165 players have registered for the WPL auction. 104 of them are Indians while 61 are overseas players. Of those 61 overseas stars, 15 come from associate nations. Teams can pick a maximum of 30 players only.

  • Dec 09, 2023 11:42 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Purse remaining

    Here's the current purse remaining with each team ahead of the auction

    Delhi Capitals - Purse remaining: Rs. 2.25 crores

    Gujarat Giants - Purse remaining: Rs. 5.95 crores

    Mumbai Indians - Purse remaining: Rs. 2.1 crores

    Royal Challengers Bangalore - Purse remaining: Rs. 3.35 crores

    UP Warriorz - Purse remaining: Rs. 4 crores

  • Dec 09, 2023 11:29 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Slots left with each team

    Each team can have a minimum of 15 and a maximum of 18 players. Here are the maximum slots remaining in each team ahead of the auctions

    Delhi Capitals - Available slots: 3

    Gujarat Giants - Available slots: 10

    Mumbai Indians - Available slots: 5

    Royal Challengers Bangalore - Available slots: 7

    UP Warriorz - Available slots: 5

  • Dec 09, 2023 11:12 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    How do teams stack up?

    Delhi Capitals:

    DC have 15 players in their squad as of now.

    Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu

    Gujarat Giants:

    GG have 8 players in their squad.

    Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer

    Mumbai Indians:

    Defending champions MI have 13 players in their squad

    Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia

    Royal Challengers Bangalore:

    RCB have 11 players in their kitty

    Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine

    UP Warriorz: 

    UP have 13 players with them

    Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath

  • Dec 09, 2023 10:57 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    When and where is the auction?

    The auction will be held on December 9 at 3 PM. The pre-show will begin at 2 PM. The bidding war will take place in Mumbai.

  • Dec 09, 2023 10:46 AM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Auction Day

    It's the auction day in the Women's Premier League. Five WPL franchises - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants - will be competing with each other for the players they want to build a team for the second season of WPL. 165 players have registered themselves for the auctions and several bigwigs will also go under the hammer in the second auction to this league. So sit back in your comfort as I, Varun Malik, bring you all the updates from the bidding war.

