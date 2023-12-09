WPL auction 2024 Live: Five teams look to shape themselves up as bidding war to start at 3 PM

WPL auction 2024 Live: Five teams look to shape themselves up as bidding war to start at 3 PMWPL auction 2024 Live: Ahead of the second season of the Women's Premier League, it's time for the WPL auction as the five teams look to finalise themselves up for the 2024 season. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians, Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bangalore and all the other teams will be in action in the bidding war. 165 players have registered for the auctions, and several big players are set to go under the hammer. The five teams have 30 slots available to fill.
Bigwigs like Chamari Athapaththu, Danni Wyatt, Shabnim Ismail, A Sutherland, S Meghana and Veda Krishnamurthy, among others, will go under the hammer. In the previous season, Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player, going at INR 3.40 Crore. Who will grab the biggest bid this time?