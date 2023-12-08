Meet Mallika Sagar, WPL 2023 auctioneer, likely to replace Hugh Edmeades for IPL 2023 auction

Follow us on Image Source : JIOCINEMA/X Mallika Sagar.

The most eagerly awaited day for the Women's Premier League fans is about to arrive as the 2023 auction of India's biggest women's T20 league is hours away from getting underway at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Saturday, December 9.

The auction is slated to draw plenty of eyeballs as numerous megastars will be up for grabs, including Deandra Dottin and Kim Garth - the only two players who have kept their base price at INR 50 lakhs.

With so much hype and fanfare around the event, the responsibility to make it a success often rests on the shoulders of the most reliable professionals and Mallika Sagar is one such professional.

Having successfully performed the duty of the auctioneer at the inaugural WPL auction in February, Mallika is poised to make it a grand success this time around as well.

Notably, the WPL auction in February was not the first time she shouldered the responsibility as an auctioneer. Her career as an art auctioneer is more than 25 years long. She conducted the Pro Kabaddi League auction in 2021 too.

Mallika is a Mumbai resident and an avid art collector. She did a lot of homework leading into the inaugural WPL auction to familiarise himself with the female cricketers around the world and their circuit.

Interestingly, reports suggest that Mallika is likely to replace Hugh Edmeades as the auctioneer for the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023 auction.

Though Edmeades is one of the highly experienced auctioneers going around, BCCI is reportedly willing to play it safe with Mallika as Edmeades had collapsed during the 2022 mega auction due to Postural hypotension.

The 2023 edition of the IPL will be organised in Dubai. It is the first time that an IPL auction is going to be conducted outside India.

