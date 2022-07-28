World Test Championship 2022 Points Table: Team India leaves Pakistan behind, Sri Lanka climb up

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara in action

The conclusion of the Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan led to a significant change in the World Test Championships points table.

After the first match of the three-match Test series ended in a draw, Pakistan won the second match and took the third spot in the table, boosting their chances of appearing in next year's World Test Championship final, while Sri Lanka fell to the sixth position.

But in the third and final Test, Sri Lanka's win turned the tables around. Sri Lanka climbed to the third spot with a win percentage of 53.33.

On the other hand, Team India which was at number four maintained the same position. However, it surpassed Pakistan as the Babar Azam-led team dropped down to the fifth spot. While India's win percentage is 52.08, Pakistan's win percentage is 51.85.

South Africa continue to rule the table with a win percentage of 71.43%. Australia stands in the second spot with 70%. The win percentage of West Indies is 50 and the team has now come down to number six.

The England team is at number seven with a 33.33 win percentage. The teams of New Zealand and Bangladesh are at number eight and ninth, respectively.

Going further, India's position on the board will be dependent on the performances of the other teams.

