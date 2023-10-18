Rohit Sharma makes huge gain, Virat Kohli drops down; ICC rankings shuffle ahead of IND vs BAN clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

India captain Rohit Sharma has made a huge gain ahead of India's fourth World Cup contest against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue's charge into the ICC World Cup 2023 has started on a high note as they have made merry of the first three matches in the tournament. The hosts have defeated everyone that has come to their disposal so far, amassing three in three wins in the marquee event. While the batters are looking on song, the Indian bowlers are looking to stay no step behind the willow holders.

Captain Rohit Sharma has meanwhile made some big strides in the recently released ICC ODI rankings. Sharma, who was in 11th place last week, has moved five spots up to now rank 6th in the batters' chart with 719 rating points to his name. However, Virat Kohli has dropped down a bit as per the latest weekly rankings. Kohli has gone down from 7th to joint-eight in the tally as he is now levelled with England's Dawid Malan on 711 ratings.

Sharma produced another breathtaking performance in the World Cup when he smashed 86 runs in 63 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan. Meanwhile, Kohli did not had the best of the outings as he made 16 runs from 18 balls.

Mohammed Siraj goes down

However, Mohammed Siraj has gone down a place too in the bowlers' chart. Siraj was in second place in the last issued rankings. But he has now gone to third with 656 ratings. Trent Boult takes Siraj's second-placed position and has three rating points more than the Indian.

Number 1 ODI players across departments

Notably, Babar Azam has extended his lead on top of the batters' chart. He collected another rating point to now have 836 ratings against his name, while Shubman Gill lost a few ratings to stay in second with 818 points. Meanwhile, Aussie star Josh Hazlewood is at the top of the bowlers' chart with 660 ratings. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan leads the all-rounders' tally from Mohammad Nabi with 343 ratings, 43 more than Nabi.

Latest Cricket News