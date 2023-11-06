World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma in pursuit of MS Dhoni's elusive captaincy feat

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni batting together during World Cup 2019

Rohit Sharma is enjoying one of his all-time best days as India's skipper at the moment. The Nagpur-born has successfully led the Men in Blue to eight consecutive wins in the ongoing World Cup and is inches away from equalling MS Dhoni's elusive captaincy feat.

Rohit has already equalled former captain Sourav Ganguly's record of winning the most consecutive matches in ODI World Cups by an Indian captain. Ganguly had won eight games on the trot during the 2003 World Cup and the streak ended with a loss against Australia in the summit clash of the tournament.

Rohit is on the cusp of equalling MS Dhoni's record for most wins by an Indian captain in ODI World Cup history. Dhoni won 11 consecutive games between the 2011 and the 2015 World Cup. His 11-match-long streak started with India's convincing win over West Indies in the 42nd match (a Group B tie) of the 2011 edition while playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It lasted till the second quarterfinal of the 2015 World Cup as India routed Bangladesh by 109 runs while playing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Dhoni's streak was put to bed by the Michael Clarke-led Australia in the semifinals of the 2015 edition as India suffered a crushing 95-run defeat at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Now, Rohit has a chance of equalling Dhoni's record as the hosts are left with a minimum of two games - a match against Netherlands in the round-robin stage and their semi-final clash. If India win both of those and go on to lift the title in the summit clash then Rohit will equal Dhoni's elusive record.

