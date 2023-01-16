Women's T20 World Cup | Ex-South Africa, KKR pacer set to join New Zealand team for tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Former South African and KKR player is set to join New Zealand team for World Cup

Women's T20 World Cup | In a major development ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Ex-South Africa and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Morne Morkel is set to join New Zealand Women's team coaching staff for the tournament. Morkel has been a regular face in the coaching set-up and was also part of the coaching staff of the Namibia men's team in the T20 World Cup in Australia. Morkel will link up with the squad ahead of New Zealand's opening game on February 11. The Women's T20 World Cup begins on 10th February 2023.

"The women's game is growing so rapidly around the world, and this a great opportunity for me to build experience in the women's game and share my knowledge of international cricket to help this team get better. I've been following the women's game and the White Ferns (New Zealand women's team) closely over the last couple of years, especially since moving to Australia and seeing their players who have played in the Women's Big Bash," Morkel was quoted as saying by ICC on Monday. The most successful of the Morkel brothers, that also include Albie and Malan, Morne will provide guidance in the fast-bowling department and also give general coaching support.

"It's a talented group of players and they have a very exciting pace-bowling attack which I'll be able to support Ben Sawyer (New Zealand women's team head coach) with. "I know a lot about the South African conditions and have spent a lot of time working here in the past year, so that's some important knowledge that I'll be able to share with this group during the tournament. Playing in a World Cup is always exciting, so I’m looking forward to sharing that experience with the group and helping them achieve their goals. I’m looking forward to meeting the group when they arrive in South Africa and getting started,” added Morkel.

The New Zealand squad will leave for South Africa on January 23. They are placed in Group A along with Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Latest Cricket News