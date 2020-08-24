Winning 2007 WT20 with MS Dhoni 'moment I absolutely cherish': Robin Uthappa

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Robin Uthappa has said that he will cherish the memories of the 2007 World T20, where India lifted the title under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Robin Uthappa has recalled the time he shared the dressing room with former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who called time on his international career on August 15. Dhoni, who lifted all four ICC titles - the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, Champions Trophy and Test Mace during his time in the Indian team, announced his international retirement after over 15 years since making his debut.

The cricket fraternity has since been paying tribute to MS Dhoni on a stellar career with team India. Uthappa, who lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup with Dhoni, said that it was a moment he will cherish forever.

"It was lovely to play with him. I've shared some great moments with MS. We achieved some fantastic feats under his captaincy. Obviously, winning the 2007 World T20 was a moment we all cherish. It's not every day that you win a World Cup for your country. So I'd say that is the moment I absolutely cherish," Uthappa said in a conversation with IANS.

"Outside the pitch, I really enjoyed the moments we shared in the hotels, both MS and I would love to sit together and eat on the floor in the room... they were really simple moments and the fondest memories I have of us being together in the Indian team," Uthappa said.

The 34-year-old, who was signed by Rajasthan Royals in the 2019 IPL auctions, said that he has settled well at the franchise.

"It's been a fantastic experience with the Royals so far. There has been good energy among the players and the staff ever since we first got together for our camp in March," said 34-year-old Uthappa.

"Everyone has been really welcoming and has helped me settle down with ease. There is a family-like atmosphere here, one which lets you express, be yourself and speak your mind, share your thoughts which as a cricketer you always want. We have a fantastic team with some genuine match-winners and we're all raring to go and give our best this year, hoping to do something special for Rajasthan Royals," he said.

