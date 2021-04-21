Will carry forward confidence and self belief gained playing Test cricket in IPL: Washington Sundar

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Washington Sundar and Harbhajan Singh

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore off-spinner Washington Sundar on Wednesday said he will carry forward the confidence and self-belief he gained while playing Test cricket into the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Washington made his Test debut earlier this year against Australia in Brisbane. He scored a fluent 62 and snared three wickets in the first innings. In the second essay, he played a game-changing 22 on the final day to help India seal a memorable victory.

"I think performing well in the Test cricket definitely boosts a lot of confidence for any cricketer," Washington said at the virtual product launch of the "Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro."

"And getting to play Test cricket at the highest level for the Indian cricket team, which has been really doing well, especially in the last few years is a dream come true moment for any youngster and that has happened to me," he added. The 21-year-old was also a part of the Indian Test side that defeated England 3-1 last month.

"We played against two top quality sides -- Australia and England. Performing against them and winning games against them gave me a lot of confidence and self belief.

"So, yes that confidence I will definitely take it forward and also the momentum I would really love to take forward throughout the IPL and the games to come," he added.

Talking about the IPL, which is being held behind closed doors for a second successive edition, Washington said: "It has been two years now. The last IPL was also played behind closed doors.

"I think we are very much used to it, though we would love to have a lot of crowd supporting us and I know the kind of energy crowds bring in for every game is amazing.

"But given the scenario, we are happy that we could play cricket,” he signed off.