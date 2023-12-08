WI vs ENG Pitch Report: How will Kensington Oval's surface in Barbados play in 3rd ODI match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados

West Indies cricket team hosts England in the third and final ODI match at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. England won the second game with a dominant win in North Sound to level the series and enter this match as favourites.

Both teams are looking at redemption in 50-over cricket and a series win will boost their confidence ahead of the five T20Is. West Indies failed to qualify for the ICC World Cup 2023 while the Three Lions endured a poor campaign while defending their title in India.

West Indies pulled off a stunning four-wicket win while chasing a tough target of 326 runs in the first game and took the lead in this series. But Shai Hope-led side stumbled out on just 202 runs while batting first in the last match which England chased down without any trouble.

Kensington Oval, Barbados Pitch Report

Bridgetown's Kensington Oval offers a balanced surface for both batters and bowlers in white-ball cricket. The average first innings score here is 226 runs and teams batting first have won only 22 of 51 ODI matches played at this venue. England famously chased down 360 runs against West Indies in 2019 which still remains the highest ODI score here.

Kensington Oval, Barbados Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 51

Matches won batting first: 22

Matches won bowling first: 27

Average first innings score: 226

Average second innings score: 197

Highest total scored: 364/4 by England vs West Indies

Highest score chased: 364/4 by England vs West Indies

Lowest total recorded: 91/10 by Ireland vs Australia

Lowest total defended: 197/8 by Pakistan vs West Indies

West Indies ODI squad: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Yannic Cariah, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas, Alzarri Joseph, Roston Chase, Kjorn Ottley, Matthew Forde

England ODI squad: Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Tom Hartley, John Turner

