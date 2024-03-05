Pink caps, ribbons and stumps, why Peshwar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans clash has change to sporting gears?

Follow us on Image Source : PSL Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are up against each other as they lead their sides Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Rizwan's Multan Sultans have already qualified for the playoffs, while Babar's Peshawar Zalmi are in a mid-table muddle, occupying the 4th spot in the six-team points table.

The players of the two teams have a tweak to their sporting gear for the clash. Both sides are sporting pink caps instead of their traditional colours and have put a pink ribbon on their shoulders. The stumps being used for the clash are also pink in colour.

Why is there a change in sporting gears for the clash?

The Pakistan Cricket Board is using the PSL platform to raise awareness about breast cancer on March 5. In this regard, the Peshawar and Multan players are donning pink caps and ribbons in their clash. "The Pakistan Cricket Board is set to make use of the platform of HBL Pakistan Super League, as part of its corporate social responsibility, to raise awareness regarding breast cancer and childhood cancer," PCB wrote in a media statement on March 4.

"In this connection, the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans scheduled on 5 March at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi will be marked by the Pink Ribbon Day creating awareness regarding breast cancer.

The teams will wear pink ribbons and pink caps while the commentators will also put on pink ribbons meanwhile messages regarding breast cancer awareness will be displayed on the big screen and also announced during the commentary," PCB added.