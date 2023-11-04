World Cup 2023: What happens if rain washes PAK vs NZ clash? Pakistan to lose big?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan Cricket team.

World Cup 2023: Pakistan and New Zealand are taking on each other 35th match of World Cup 2023 at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The two sides are facing stiff competition in the race to qualify for the semifinals of the tournament. However, as the two lock horns in Bengaluru, the fans are hoping for the weather to stay away from the contest.

The game started as scheduled as there was no rain in the morning with Pakistan asking New Zealand to bat first at one of the batting paradise in India. However, there are chances of showers in the afternoon with the precipitation probability being as high as 68% for the day. According to AccuWeather, there are 47% chances of rain coming down at 1 PM which increases to 51 at 2 PM. The afternoon is likely to be under the threat of the weather gods.

What if the game is washed out?

If the Pakistan vs New Zealand match is washed out, both the teams will be getting one point each as there is no reserve day for the league stage games (there are reserve days for knockouts). This will create a major impact on the points table and will put Pakistan on the brink of elimination. New Zealand will then have 9 points in 8 matches, while Pakistan be on 7 points from 8 games. The maximum Pakistan can then reach is 9 points if they even beat England (New Zealand would be already there without counting the Sri Lanka game). They would then hope New Zealand to lose to Sri Lanka and pip the Kiwis on net run rate. Another scenario is if Australia lose all of their remaining three games - against England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

On the contrary, Pakistan have a little easier route if the game goes on and they win. If New Zealand then lose to Sri Lanka and Pakistan beat England, they can sail through. In short, Pakistan can leapfrog New Zealand if they win both games and even if Kiwis win against Sri Lanka (on NRR). But a washout between Pakistan and New Zealand would mean the Men in Green needing a New Zealand defeat at any cost to pip them on NRR.

