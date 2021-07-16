West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming 5th T20I: Watch WI vs AUS Live Online on FanCode

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/WINDIESCRICKET West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming 5th T20I: Find full details on when and where to watch WI vs AUS 5th T20I Live Online. You can watch the T20I Match on FanCode.

West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming 5th T20I: How to Watch WI vs AUS Live Streaming Online on FanCode

The fifth and final game of the West Indies-Australia T20I series is set to place on Saturday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia. West Indies have already won the five-match series 3-1. While hosts West Indies will look to achieve a 4-1 win in the series, the Aussies will try registering a second consecutive victory.

In the fourth T20I, West Indies suffered a narrow four-run defeat after Mitchell Starc's brilliance in the final over pegged back the hosts. On the final two deliveries, Starc gave away just six runs and ended up winning the match for Australia by four runs. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming 5th T20I. You can watch the WI vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming Online on FanCode.

West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming 5th T20I: How to Watch WI vs AUS Live Streaming Online on FanCode