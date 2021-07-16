West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming 5th T20I: Watch WI vs AUS Live Online on FanCode

West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming 5th T20I: How to Watch WI vs AUS Live Streaming Online on FanCodeWI vs AUS Live: The fifth and final game of the West Indies-Australia T20I series is set to place on Saturday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia. West Indies have already won the five-match series 3-1. While hosts West Indies will look to achieve a 4-1 win in the series, the Aussies will try registering a second consecutive victory.
In the fourth T20I, West Indies suffered a narrow four-run defeat after Mitchell Starc's brilliance in the final over pegged back the hosts. On the final two deliveries, Starc gave away just six runs and ended up winning the match for Australia by four runs. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming 5th T20I. You can watch the WI vs AUS 5th T20I Live Streaming Online on FanCode.
At what time does West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I start?
West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I starts at 5 AM IST.
When is West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I?
West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I will take place on July 17 (Saturday) in St Lucia.
How do I watch live streaming of the West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I?
You can watch West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I live cricket streaming match on FanCode in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I?
There is no live television telecast for West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I.
What are the squads for West Indies vs Australia 5th T20I?
West Indies squad: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Andre Fletcher, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair
Australia squad: Matthew Wade(w), Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Ben McDermott, Daniel Christian, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Turner, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Andrew Tye, Mitchell Swepson, Wes Agar