West Indies tour of Pakistan: Commandos deployed to guard West Indies series in Karachi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @WINDIESCRICKET West Indies cricket team arrived safe and sound in Pakistan ahead of the T20I and ODI series.

The Karachi police have chalked out a security plan for the scheduled three Twenty20s and three One-day internationals between Pakistan and West Indies starting at the National Stadium in Karachi on December 13, The News reported.

The plan was devised in a meeting presided over by Additional Inspector General Imran Yaqoob Minhas at the Sindh Boys Scouts Auditorium on Thursday. DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed gave a briefing on the strict security measures taken for the tour.

A total of 46 DSPs, including 13 senior officers of the Karachi police, 315 NGOs, 3,822 constables and head constables, 50 women police personnel, 500 personnel of the Rapid Response Force and 889 commandos of the Special Security Unit would perform security duties along with the Karachi traffic police during the matches at National Stadium, routes, practice grounds, parking areas, hotels and other areas, the report said.

Personnel of the Special Branch in plain clothes would be deployed at the National Stadium and hotels. A Special Weapons and Tactics team would be on standby to respond to emergencies.